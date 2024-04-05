Scary: White House’s Ukraine/NATO promise risks WORLD WAR with Russia

Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has promised that Ukraine will join NATO — even if it means war.

"Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership," Blinken told reporters.

That simple statement could be disastrous, as Ukraine joining NATO is one of the main reasons Russia gave for starting a war.

Glenn Beck is in disbelief.

“The one thing they didn’t want us to do was to push for Ukraine to be in NATO, and so the goal of this big global conference in Europe yesterday was to put Ukraine in NATO,” Glenn says.

“We’re in the middle of a war right now, I don’t know if anyone noticed this. Perhaps we don’t want to inflame tensions,” Stu Burguiere agrees, adding that Blinken “could probably be a little bit more judicious with the way he talks about this in the middle of hundreds of thousands of people dying on a battlefield.”

Not only did Blinken make a potentially devastating promise, Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, has mentioned he’s considering sending troops to Ukraine.

“Remember, another thing Russia has said is, ‘You guys get involved, then you’re involved and I target you as well,’” Glenn says.

