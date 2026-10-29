SHOCKING: AI uncovered telehealth for mental health in America's public schools

Much like the government, school boards can bury a lot in thousands of pages of agendas and budget documents — but artificial intelligence is changing that.

Moms for Liberty co-founder and CEO Tina Descovich introduces AWARE, a new AI-powered platform designed to stop schools from making changes that could not only harm their children, but their families.

“So you’re a parent. What if every time, you know, your school board tried to sneak in a gender policy or a DEI crap in their agenda because that’s what they do. They dump it in, they do it quickly, and then they bury it, and you don’t know about it,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn explains.

“What would happen if every time they tried to do that,” he continues, “your phone pinged and alerted you?”

And that’s exactly what Descovich has created.

“We have harnessed the power of AI to solve a problem,” Descovich tells Glenn, adding, “We have leveled the playing field.”

“For decades, the radical left educational institutions have really had the advantage. We launched five years ago, and I feel like we’ve been running like crazy to catch up to all the money and all the power and all the information that they have. We’ve been playing whack-a-mole all over the country,” she explains.

“And now, through M4L AWARE, we have a dashboard right here at our national headquarters where we can see everything. We can see the trends, we can see what’s going on, and we’ve built the infrastructure over the last five years to be able to deliver this locally to what’s happening at your most local district,” she continues.

Descovich tells Glenn that through this program, they’ve found “things as interesting and peculiar as a school district deciding the night before they’re going to have a school board meeting at 6:00 a.m. the next morning.”

“Our system, AWARE, scrapes the systems every 12 hours, all the school boards across the country, and it delivers it to our inbox. It’s incredible because it ranks them too,” she adds.

The system is only two weeks old, but they’ve already found “a million dollars buried in a $40 million budget for putting telehealth services in all the schools in a school district.”

“Schools are becoming almost mental health centers, you know this, with social emotional learning. They’re putting therapists in schools and then billing the parents' insurance. Kids have access to mental health services at schools without parental permission,” she explains.

“That is a gross violation of parental rights,” she says, noting that telehealth is even being put in elementary schools.

“That means your child can get on a phone at the school and talk to a therapist without the parent ever knowing what type of therapist, what the therapist is discussing with them,” she continues.

“It’s mind-blowing,” she adds.

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