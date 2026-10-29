BLADE RUINER: Transgender actor stars in Amazon's 'Blade Runner' reboot — after recently celebrating penis removal

Is Amazon deliberately trying to destroy beloved franchises?

The latest evidence for the prosecution: "Blade Runner 2099," arriving November 25.

'I just had bottom surgery ... and I love it so much.'

Bottoming out

Amazon's tagline for the new series — the latest entry in the decades-old sci-fi franchise — is "Humanity has fallen."

So has Hollywood, according to viewers outraged by the streamer's decision to cast transgender actor Hunter Schafer in a starring role.

The show serves as a sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2017 "Blade Runner 2049," itself a follow-up to Ridley Scott's 1982 "Blade Runner." It taps actor Hunter Schafer for a lead role alongside Michelle Yeoh.

While the Malaysia-born Yeoh has an impressive résumé of action films and Hollywood blockbusters, she is also 64.

Schafer is a prominent transgender activist who achieved fame — and, eventually, a spot on HBO's debauched drama "Euphoria" — after helping repeal a North Carolina bill that would have required people to use bathrooms corresponding with their sex.

Not exactly your father's "Blade Runner."

Just days before Amazon Prime started promoting the series, Elle magazine published an interview with Schafer where he revealed the joy and thrill of having his penis removed.

"I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much," Schafer told the magazine.

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Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Repli-can't

Schafer said that he had previously thought there was something "cool" about posing as a woman, but eventually felt the desire to attempt to shape his body to his beliefs.

"For a long time I've embraced the gender-expansive part of myself, and I really wanted to try to make that previous body work, because I thought there was something really cool and badass about it," he continued.

However, living in a "theoretical queer utopia," as Elle described it, "didn't match up with the world [Schafer] encountered every day, and the way she personally wanted to show up in it."

Schafer went on to describe this change as the "magical thing about queerness."

"On an ideological level, it's about possibility and expansion and growth, and being on that journey and finding yourself," the actor added.

"I'm a woman. I'm a girl," he said.

In a 2019 interview, Schafer also credited the internet with helping him transition.

"The internet saved me — being able to go to YouTube and watch people's transition timelines and see myself on a screen," he told Variety.

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Faulty franchises

Fans online are already declaring the franchise ruined, with some dismissing the new series as a "parody" or a "DEI checklist."

Viewers have long criticized Amazon for the way it handles popular franchises, often updating familiar characters and worlds to appeal to the dreaded "modern audience."

For example, in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the studio introduced black elves and dwarves into Tolkien's Middle-earth and gave monstrous orcs surprisingly human emotions.

Amazon is hardly alone. Disney's "Star Wars: The Acolyte" took similar liberties with another beloved franchise, introducing a coven of witches whose supernatural powers allowed them to conceive children without a father.

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