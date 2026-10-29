Oklahoma man charged with double murder after his pregnant girlfriend is found dead, police say

Stephanie Strock was in her seventh month of pregnancy when she was found dead, according to one of her friends.

The Heavener Police Department said officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of West D. Ave. on Monday on a welfare check.

'I do believe that she may have been able to have a chance to be a mother to both her children if we would have paid attention sooner.'

They found the body belonging to 20-year-old Stephanie Strock.

Strock's body exhibited injuries consistent with homicide, according to investigators.

Police said they found her boyfriend, 28-year-old Austin Morrison, walking nearby.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that evidence gathered at the scene indicated that Morrison had been with Strock that night and had assaulted her.

He was arrested for two counts of murder, one for the child and another for Strock.

Morrison was booked into the LeFlore County Jail.

Strock's friend Cathy Ritter told KFSM-TV that Strock was in an abusive relationship and led a hard life.

"I think Stephanie should have been somewhere before all this tragedy happened, and I think it would have been avoided, and I think her baby would still be alive," Ritter said.

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"I do believe that she may have been able to have a chance to be a mother to both her children if we would have paid attention sooner," Ritter added.

She added that she was heartbroken that no one was there to help Strock.

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