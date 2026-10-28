Illegal alien 'monster' who fired gun into homeless encampment had been given a pass by Democrats TWICE, DHS says

A Venezuelan illegal alien was shot and killed as he was firing a gun into a homeless encampment in the Pilsen neighborhood in Chicago, according to various law enforcement sources.

An off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigation agent happened to see 27-year-old Oscar Isaya-Corrales firing at crowds Monday evening and took him down.

He had a slew of previous arrests that included 'domestic violence, criminal damage to property, felony retail theft, driving with an expired license.'

The agent was driving home when he saw Isaya-Corrales "discharging a firearm into a group of innocent people" near 18th Street and Union Avenue, according to an FBI statement.

Chicago police rushed to the scene to find the 41-year-old agent aiming at the wounded gunman, who had been shot in both legs, his chest, and right flank, according to a police report.

Isaya-Corrales died at a hospital about an hour later.

The agent was unharmed.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," an FBI statement reads. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division."

The Department of Homeland Security said that Isaya-Corrales had been caught at the border in 2023 but subsequently released "completely unvetted" by the Biden administration.

DHS added that he had a slew of previous arrests that included "domestic violence, criminal damage to property, felony retail theft, driving with an expired license, marijuana possession, and several traffic misdemeanors."

Isaya-Corrales got another chance after officials in Blue Island, Illinois, refused to honor a detainer request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Dec. 2025.

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Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez issued a statement skeptical of the account from the FBI.

"What may have happened is, there was a shooting earlier, maybe around the area of the expressway. Someone heard some shots, and then, when neighbors came out, they saw a vehicle that now we know is the FBI agent that came out of the vehicle and shot someone on an e-bike," he said.

Isaya-Corrales was homeless himself and had been staying at a shelter.

"What prompted the shooting?" Sigcho-Lopez added. "What transpired after the initial gunfire to justify the agent continuing to aim his gun at the victim while he apparently was already shot multiple times and laying on the ground? Was the agent acting alone or part of a taskforce operation? These are questions that only an independent, transparent investigation can answer."

DHS was far less skeptical.

"God bless this FBI agent for their heroic action," the agency concluded.

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