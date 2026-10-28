Jason Whitlock: This 3-year-old soccer prodigy wasn't the problem — the adults were

When 3-year-old Nevada Pierre scored 21 goals in two soccer games, the police were called — and his parents were furious.

However, upon further investigation, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock explains that the arrival of the cops had nothing to do with the child dominating the game and everything to do with how his parents reacted.

“The parents of 3-year-old Nevada Pierre claimed their son was targeted because he was playing too well against kids older than him,” an ABC news report says.

“Nevada’s mother claims other parents had complained, wanting him taken out of the game to give other kids a chance to play, but she didn’t think that was fair."

“The parents of the 3-year-old boy that were causing a bit of a scene,” Jason Whitlock explains. “And one of the workers on the soccer field in the soccer league felt annoyed, bothered, felt like this situation could escalate, and he called the police.”

“Police came, based off of everything I’ve seen so far, behaved really appropriately. This is a typical little league dispute between parents and coaches and organizers,” he adds.

Charles Baker is a coach and a father himself, and he also believes the child’s parents are to blame.

“When I first saw this story, I thought it was some kind of AI hoax. And I kept seeing it, and I thought it’s real,” he tells Whitlock. “And ... you look at the headline and you think it’s funny, but then a sensible person would say, ‘Well, let me read and find out the why.’”

“And then the why makes sense as to why the police were called. It had nothing to do with how good the little kid was. Everybody admits he’s good. He’s great. He’s way ahead of his time here,” he continues.

“The police were called because of comments that the mother was making,” he adds.

However, Dre Baldwin believes the first people responsible for this situation “are the organizers of the league.”

“This happens in organizations all the time. When you bring a bunch of people together, if the standards are not clearly outlined and clearly communicated, then the wires get crossed,” Baldwin says.

“The organizer of the league needs to tell the parents, ‘This is the type of league this is. This is who it’s for. This is our aim. This is our goal,’” he explains.

“So the parents show up with this kid who was obviously very good at soccer. He’s dominating the game, and his parents are telling him just go dominate the game, but the league is not designed for this, not a dominate-the-game type of soccer league,” he continues.

“It’s a get-used-to-playing-soccer type of league,” he says, adding, “That's on the organizers of the league.”

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