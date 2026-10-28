Sen. Murkowski betrays GOP once again, this time endorsing pro-abortion Democrat over 3 Republicans

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — a nominal Republican up for re-election in 2028 — has made a habit out of sabotaging the MAGA agenda and undermining her fellow Republicans.

If she has demonstrated anything this week, it's consistency.

'You just don't get any worse!'

Rather than endorse one of the three Republican candidates in the running for Alaska governor, the 69-year-old has thrown her weight behind former Alaska state Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins.

Kreiss-Tomkins is a Democrat who has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Alliance and celebrated for being "a proven advocate for reproductive health and LGBTQ2S+ rights."

"Our future is too important to be hamstrung by partisan divisions," Murkowski said in a statement published on Tuesday by the Kreiss-Tomkins campaign. "Jonathan understands that governing requires listening to people with different perspectives and finding common ground to solve the problems all of us face."

In addition to claiming that the Democrat is "committed to working toward solutions that serve all Alaskans," Murkowski claimed that he would "put our state first."

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Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Kreiss-Tomkins expressed gratitude to Murkowski for her endorsement and stated, "Alaskans deserve a government that can work through disagreements and make progress on the issues that matter."

The campaigns of Republican gubernatorial candidates Dave Bronson, Treg Taylor, and Bernadette Wilson did not respond to Blaze News' requests for comment.

Taylor said in a statement on Facebook, however, that Murkowski's decision was "particularly disappointing."

The Cook Political Report said that the gubernatorial race was leaning Democrat as of Oct. 13.

Murkowksi has been critical of current Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, telling KTUU-TV this week that she has "found fault" with him.

"I think that they have left federal money on the table," said Murkowski. "I think in certain areas, where we have worked hard to put opportunities from the federal side, here, into the state, the state has failed with it."

This isn't the first time that Murkowski has endorsed a radical Democrat.

In October 2024, the senator endorsed the failed re-election bid of then-Rep. Mary Peltola — a pro-abortion Democrat who voted against Republican legislation that would have barred males from girls' sports.

Peltola, who is now running for the U.S. Senate, also enjoyed reinforcement from Murkowski earlier this year in the wake of allegations that the Democrat — who had the second-highest staff turnover rate in the U.S. House during her final year in office — roughed up an aide, threw around the term "retarded," and wished death by "botched abortion" on the board of a Planned Parenthood chapter.

This also isn't the first time that Murkowski has thrown caltrops in Republicans' way.

In recent months, she unsuccessfully fought Attorney General Todd Blanche's confirmation; repeatedly voted against funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection; voted to rein in President Donald Trump's war powers; voted to block Trump's tariffs; voted unsuccessfully to keep taxpayers on the hook for USAID and other foreign funding; voted against multiple Trump nominees, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao; campaigned against the SAVE America Act; and complained with Democrats about ex-FBI Director James Comey's indictment.

Murkowski's endorsement of Kreiss-Tomkins comes just days after Trump called her "Republicans' Worst Senator" and a "DISGRACE to Alaska and our Country."

"You just don't get any worse!"