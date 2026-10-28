Illegal alien allegedly executes his ex in Walmart parking lot after marriage scam fails

45-year-old Latosha Ann Cooper was shot multiple times by a man who approached her in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania Walmart last Wednesday.

Officers with the Cheltenham Township Police Department were called to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. and found her with gunshot injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

Friends and co-workers told detectives that the marriage was only so that Jean Louis could obtain legal status.

Surveillance video captured a man waiting near a bush at the entrance of the store in Cheltenham.

Cooper, a Walmart employee, had walked out of the store with a co-worker after their shift and was having a conversation before the masked man shot her and fled.

After an investigation, police arrested Cooper's ex-boyfriend Destino Jean Louis, who is also an illegal immigrant from Haiti.

The 23-year-old had worked at the Walmart with Cooper, and they began a romantic relationship, according to police. The two obtained a marriage license in March 2025, but friends and co-workers told detectives that the marriage was only so that Jean Louis could obtain legal status.

Cooper later cut ties with Jean Louis, which allegedly angered him. She revoked her application to let him remain in the country as her spouse in July 2026, according to official records.

Prosecutors say that cellphone records put the illegal alien near the Walmart on the night of the lethal shooting. He had also visited the store several times in the weeks before the shooting.

Jean Louis was arrested for immigration violations at a family member's residence in Philadelphia on Friday. Officials said they also found a sandwich bag containing .22 caliber ammunition.

He was then charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and other gun crimes. He is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

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The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia said Jean Louis had overstayed his visa.

Homeland Security sources told Fox News that the man had entered into the U.S. under a humanitarian program by the Biden administration in Nov. 2023 and that his status was revoked in June 2025.

Jean Louis told police he was at his family's residence during the shooting and had his cell phone with him. He also denied ever possessing a firearm.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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