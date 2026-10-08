2 illegal aliens arrested after teenage girl is grabbed off the street and raped, police say

A 17-year-old girl told Mississippi police she was walking down the street in Cadet just before midnight on Thursday when she was kidnapped by one man and assaulted by him and another man.

The first man allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into a home, where he and another man raped the girl.

Detectives said they found a blonde hair when processing his boxers.

Deputies made a forced entry into the home at about 2 a.m. on Friday after the two men refused to follow orders in their native language.

Oscar Antonio Baltodano Lopez locked himself in a bathroom and only complied after being threatened with a firearm, police said.

Detectives noted that Lopez was wearing clothing that matched a description given by the victim. He also refused to hand over his boxers or allow a DNA swab. Detectives said they found a blonde hair when processing his boxers.

Another man in the home identified as Benjamin Santez Lopez told police he was home all night and denied having any sexual contact with the girl.

Police arrested the two men and booked them into the Washington County Jail without bail.

KSDK-TV reported that the two men are illegal aliens, and police said they could face deportation after the criminal prosecution process was completed.

Police believe a substance found at the home was methamphetamine.

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Baltodano Lopez was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, while Santez Lopez was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy.

A third illegal alien was taken into custody but was not charged.

There was no indication of where the illegal aliens are from originally.

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