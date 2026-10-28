Josh Hammer warns: If El-Sayed wins next week, he’ll be ‘a 5-alarm fire national security threat’

If Democrat Muslim Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed — who has been repeatedly questioned over his family’s alleged Muslim Brotherhood ties — wins in Michigan next week, the state can expect a senator who will push Medicare-for-all government health care, fight to codify nationwide abortion access, work to abolish ICE, and raise taxes on businesses and the wealthy.

But according to Article III Project senior counsel Josh Hammer, that’s not the worst of it.

“This guy will literally be a five-alarm fire national security threat if he is elected to the United States Senate,” he tells the “Steve Deace Show” panel.

"He's already making moves and making waves about trying to sit on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — maybe the Select Committee on Intelligence, so help us God,” he says. “I mean, this is a guy who it's not an exaggeration to say that he is a Muslim Brotherhood asset.”

Hammer argues that although there’s no “overt collusive conspiracy,” the support El-Sayed has received from the Muslim Brotherhood’s “very sophisticated network,” which includes the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Islamic Society of North America, is substantial, coordinated, and deeply concerning for a U.S. Senate candidate.

“CAIR has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Abdul El-Sayed. His father-in-law, a very wealthy doctor in Michigan, was one of the founding members of ISNA,” he says, noting that both CAIR and ISNA "were named brotherhood front groups in the infamous Holy Land Foundation terror financing case of 2008.”

Hammer also notes that El-Sayed refused to celebrate or even comment positively on the U.S./Israel killing of Ali Khamenei in early 2026. Leaked audio showed El-Sayed telling his staff he didn’t want to touch the topic because “a lot of people in Dearborn” were sad about it.

“You know, Mr. Senate-elect hopeful, the United States and Iran are, last I checked, at war. In fact, they've been at war, technically speaking, for 47 years. Whose side are you on, dude? I mean, like literally, whose side of this conflict are you on?” Hammer asks.

He then brings up another concern: From 1999 to 2004, El-Sayed’s mother worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency.

“They were designated a terror organization by the Treasury Department in 2004 for funding Al-Qaeda and bin Laden,” says Hammer. “The mother was funding Al-Qaeda and bin Laden on September 11, 2001.”

“If [El-Sayed] goes to the Senate, God help us. He will not act on behalf of the United States. He will act on behalf of the Brotherhood; he will act on behalf of Islamism. And Al-Qaeda and ISIS will have a friend inside the U.S. Senate.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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