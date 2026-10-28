VIDEO: Assistant principal and her husband accused of pummeling pair of men amid argument at 12-year-old girls' softball game

A Texas public school assistant principal and her husband are accused of pummeling a pair of men amid an argument at a 12-year-old girls' softball game over the weekend. One victim reportedly was knocked out flat on his back after being hit with a metal water bottle and suffered a fractured skull, three brain bleeds, and a broken jaw.

The incident occurred during a Saturday game involving two 12-year-old select softball teams at Imperial Park in Sugar Land — and the carnage was caught on video, KTRK-TV reported.

'It's medieval times, like we're going to smash each other in the head with something.'

Kiarious Marshun Hall and his wife Jazmine Hall were at their daughter's game when the dispute began, the station said, citing charging documents.

Investigators said the dispute began over Kiarious Marshun Hall's behavior during the opposing team's at-bats, KTRK said, adding that Hall told officers a man supporting the opposing team approached him and said he "couldn't cheer before the players pitched the ball."

Investigators reviewed witness video that allegedly showed Hall striking a father in the face with a metal water bottle, after which the father fell to the ground unconscious, the station said.

Hall then swung the bottle at a second man — a grandfather — before the confrontation became a physical fight, KTRK reported, citing court records, adding that Jazmine Hall allegedly was seen running into the altercation and pushing the second man.

Gary Greaser, the grandfather in the video, told KTRK he was attending the game to watch his granddaughter play and took issue with Hall's behavior: "We're saying, 'Hey, why are you getting loud?' It's bad sportsmanship to do it right as the pitch comes up when our girls are batting, and that's all it took. He just flipped and said, 'I can do whatever I want, I can say whatever I want. And you can't stop me.'"

Greaser added to the station that he intervened after seeing the first man struck: "I said, 'You can't do this.' I took him, I wanted to disarm the guy, because he's going to do it to somebody else."

Investigators told KTRK that Hall claimed the men had "elbowed and poked his chest" and that he acted in self-defense — but the station said court documents state the video officers reviewed did not show such actions.

Jazmine Hall and her husband are seen wearing pink shirts in the video, the station said, adding that the father who fell to the ground unconscious is seen wearing a dark blue shirt, and the grandfather who intervened is seen wearing a light blue shirt.

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The father seen in the video getting knocked flat on his back was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, KTRK reported, adding that attorney Steve Shellist, who represents the injured man, said his client was hospitalized with a broken jaw, a fractured skull, and three brain bleeds.

As for Greaser, the station said he suffered a broken hip and needed seven stitches on his chin and was scraped extensively.

"It's medieval times," Greaser told KTRK in disbelief, "like we're going to smash each other in the head with something."

Sugar Land police arrested Kiarious Hall and Jazmine Hall following the incident, the station said, adding that both suspects were booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. However, neither appeared Wednesday in a list of inmates.

Jazmine Hall faces one count of assault causing bodily injury; Kiarious Hall faces two counts, KRIV-TV reported.

KTRK added that Jazmine Hall resigned from her position as assistant principal at Lamar Junior High School.

Lamar CISD shared the following statement, the station said:

Lamar CISD is aware of the incident involving a Lamar Junior High School employee. The employee voluntarily reported the incident to the district's human resources department over the weekend.



The incident occurred outside of school and was not associated with any Lamar CISD-sponsored event or activity.



The employee resigned from her position with Lamar CISD effective Monday, October 26, 2026.

KTRK said Hall declined to comment when reached by the station.

Greaser's attorney Shellist told KTRK he is in discussions with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office and wants prosecutors to consider upgrading the charges.

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