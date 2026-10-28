Federal judge disqualifies Trump-appointed prosecutor in LA — but the fight isn't over

A federal judge has forbidden one of the president's appointed prosecutors from participating in certain cases after saying he is serving "unlawfully."

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, released a defiant statement in response to the judgment Tuesday.

'Ultimately, this question will be decided by the Supreme Court.'

"Just so there’s no confusion, today’s order is stayed and has no immediate effect," Essayli said on social media. "I remain First Assistant U.S. Attorney and continue running the office."

U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright said the Trump administration had installed Essayli as a U.S. attorney in defiance of a 120-day legal limit for acting U.S. attorneys.

Seabright gave the government a week to begin the appeals process so the ruling won't be immediately in effect.

A defense attorney who challenged Essayli's appointment back in August praised the new ruling.

"The Trump administration ignored the laws governing the appointment of U.S. Attorneys and got caught in Los Angeles," said H. Dean Steward to the Los Angeles Times. "Trump and his Department of Justice violated the law again and again in an effort to install minions as chief federal prosecutors."

Essayli also responded in a longer statement.

"We respectfully disagree with the court's order,'' said Essayli. "The president and the attorney general have every right to select supervisors within the Justice Department. Importantly, today's order is automatically stayed so the government can seek a full stay and maintain the status quo pending our appeal."

RELATED: Essayli hilariously MOCKS Newsom after he signs bills to restrict ICE operations in California

"Ultimately, this question will be decided by the Supreme Court, and I look forward to serving in my current role until then.''

Other prosecutors appointed by President Donald Trump but not approved by the U.S. Senate have been blocked from serving through legal objections.

Seabright was appointed to the court under former President George W. Bush.

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