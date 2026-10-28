Indiana Democrat tells Piers Morgan she only had 3 beers before ‘Fire all Republicans’ rant

One candidate forum took a wild turn when Fayette County Council hopeful Jaime West was asked what unpopular decision she would make in the county’s best interest.

Her answer? “Firing all Republicans.” She went on to attack MAGA voters, complain about ICE, describe alleged threats against her, and close with a startling warning: “We have guns too.”

“I don’t even talk to [Republicans]. I don’t like them. … Our own state representative voted against her own party. I mean, what do you want me to say? I don’t like being around them. I mean, y’all did this to us. You all voted for this. You made this happen,” she said.

“This ICE coming into our communities, stealing people’s jobs,” she continued, before groaning and claiming that she’s “been threatened so many times to [her] face by MAGA.”

“There’s Republicans who actually get it. You know, there are good Republicans out there. But then there’s these MAGAs who are just racist and aren’t very intelligent at all,” she added.

West then claimed that the “sheriff’s nephew threatened to blow [her] head off.”

“What are you going to do?” she asked, throwing her hands up.

“Clearly drunk,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments.

“I mean, that’s way beyond anything we’ve ever seen from Kamala Harris or Nancy Pelosi,” he adds.

West then went to "clear the air" on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," where Morgan began by saying, “I’m going to be completely straight with you. A lot of people assumed you might have had a drink before you did that interview. Did you?”

“I had a Coors Light. I had a beer,” she replied.

“How many beers did you have?” Morgan asked.

“I was nervous,” she laughed, before finally admitting that she had “three beers” before her appearance.

“That’s more than three beers,” Jeff Fisher comments.

“Yeah,” Gray agrees, “She had three beers that were a gallon each.”

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