'We have guns too': Democrat plumbs new depths in INSANE interview

The Democratic Party is increasingly becoming a refuge for radicals, even in Fayette County, one of the most pro-Trump regions of Indiana.

Jaime West, a Democrat running for election to Fayette County Council, is one such radical, and she put her radicalism on full display in a forum that aired on LocalTV3 last week.

'I don't like being around them.'

Her emotionally fraught interview with moderator Amy McCarty, the managing editor of the Connersville News-Examiner, quickly went off the rails and concluded with an apparent threat to Republicans.

After sitting through West's rant about data centers, McCarty asked the Democrat, "If elected, what is one decision that you expect to make that may be unpopular with some voters but you believe ultimately would be in the best interest of Fayette County?"

West, a self-identified "gig worker" who coordinated a No Kings rally in April, took a moment to repeat the question and think it over, then responded, looking dead into the camera: "Firing all Republicans. I wouldn't let them — I mean, I don't even talk to them. I don't like them."

In the 2024 presidential election, President Donald Trump received 77.5% of the vote in Fayette County.

"What do you want me to say?" continued the Democrat. "I don't like being around them. I mean, y'all did this to us. You all voted for us. You made this happen — this ICE coming into our communities, stealing people's jobs."

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West interrupted her own train of thought with a growl, then claimed that she has faced threats from "MAGA, we'll call them."

The Democrat acknowledged that "there are good Republicans out there" but suggested that there are also "MAGAs who are just racist and aren't very intelligent at all." She even alleged that one individual threatened to "blow [her] head off."

McCarty gave the candidate another opportunity to put a neat bow on her lengthy diatribe, asking her to "say just a few last words to the voters."

Throwing her hands up in the air and staring once more into the camera, the Democrat said, "We have guns too."

West and the Indiana Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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