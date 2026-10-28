Trump teases his next Supreme Court pick — and Democrats hate him

President Donald Trump has teased the next person he would nominate to the highest court of the land, should a vacancy open up in the next two years.

The president made the stunning announcement to supporters during a rally in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday ahead of the pivotal midterm elections.

'They would like to get rid of him. So I’d get 100% of the vote, and he would be a Supreme Court justice, and he’d do a great job.'

Trump said nominating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas would solve the problems he had trying to get Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in his first term.

"I shouldn't tell this. Should I tell the Supreme Court justice situation?" he asked Cruz at the rally.

"I said, 'Look, I have an answer to it.' Ted is a brilliant guy, brilliant lawyer, brilliant all that. Went to law school, top student, everything, top credentials. I said, 'I have an answer to not being able to get it past the Democrats or the Republicans together,'" Trump said.

"I would pick Ted Cruz to be the next Supreme Court justice," he added.

He said Democrats would "100%" vote to approve Cruz because "they hate the guy" and want to get rid of him in the Senate.

"And the Republicans would 100% vote for it because they can’t stand him," Trump added. "They would like to get rid of him. So I’d get 100 percent of the vote, and he would be a Supreme Court justice, and he’d do a great job."

Video showed Cruz laughing at the rally and nodding his head.

Justice Samuel Alito has said that he might consider retiring next year but said the future political circumstances were hard to predict. Alito is 76 years old.

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Cruz, 55, has indicated that the president had already approached him about being on the Supreme Court during his first term, and Cruz had rejected the idea.

"In the first Trump term, the president spoke to me seriously about all three vacancies, and three times I said no because I don't want to be out of the arena of the political battle," Cruz said to the Wall Street Journal.

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