UNHINGED: Liberal white ladies just dropped a new song

Election season has historically brought plenty of campaign ads, but these days it also brings a fresh crop of painful-to-listen-to liberal anthems penned by white women who are suffering from terminal TDS.

“I’m sure everyone has heard the old saying that ... there’s only two things in life that are certain: death and taxes. And I agree, those two things are certain. However, I would like to just deposit a third one just into the atmosphere,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“Unhinged liberal white women are going to drop a new song to encourage you to vote as we approach an election,” she continues. “It is certain. It happens every time, and it always is terrible. That is always something that you can hang your hat on.”

“We won’t, we won’t ever let go of that hard-won freedom, freedom to vote,” the women sing in the now-viral video.

“We the people are for the people,” they continue, clapping to the beat.

“The charisma of a doorknob is what they have,” Gonzales comments.

“I love, also, that the woman was holding a sign that said, ‘Make it too big to rig.’ Like, can you steal elections or not? I have been reliably informed that that’s not a thing,” she continues.

“Now, I will just say ... I’m not done, OK? Because there are other libs who heard this song, and they were like, ‘Yes, this is what we’re doing. It’s the only way to convince people to vote, is for us to just stand on a street corner like the goofy motherf**kers that we are,” she adds.

Gonzales plays another video of a group of white women performing the same song, but this time it’s on a stage with instruments and a little more upbeat.

“They at least have it. It’s faster. They got more energy,” she says, before playing a clip of yet another new liberal anthem.

“My persecution is your persecution, and your persecution is my persecution,” a woman sings in the video.

“I’ve fallen asleep five times since the clip started,” Gonzales says.

“Those people’s votes count just as much as yours does,” she points out.

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