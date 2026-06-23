Police make gruesome discovery in freezer of abandoned home in Dallas

Dallas police charged a man with murder after finding the remains of his girlfriend in a freezer at an abandoned house where neighbors said drug addicts were often seen.

A neighbor of the house on Georgia Avenue in East Oak Cliff tipped off police on May 10 after hearing from the drug users that there was a body inside, according to an affidavit.

The man claimed that they threatened each other with knives and that three days before the woman's body was found, he saw her lying on the floor of the closet.

Police found the freezer and the human remains in the master bedroom of the house.

The body had to be thawed out before the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the victim died from multiple stab wounds, including an injury above her eye that penetrated her brain.

Detectives documented the presence of blood on the walls and carpet of the bedroom. They also found a large military-style knife that was wrapped in a cloth and towel and dropped into a hole in the drywall of the room.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Maria Murray, and after an investigation, police arrested 51-year-old Kendrick Brown for her alleged murder.

Brown told police he had no knowledge about the room or the freezer, but police were able to find videos on his cell phone indicating he had been in the room many times, according to the affidavit.

The videos also allegedly showed that he had been in a romantic relationship with Murray.

Police were able to find a person who lived at the home, and he told them, through the assistance of an American Sign Language interpreter, that Brown and Murray had numerous physical altercations at the home.

The man claimed that they threatened each other with knives and that three days before the woman's body was found, he saw her lying on the floor of the closet of the bedroom.

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He added that Brown yelled at him and shut the door, and the witness never saw Murray again.

The house was also reported to be on fire just hours after her body was found, according to a CBS News report.

Brown is being held at the Dallas County jail on a bond of $250,000.

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