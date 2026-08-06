Deep-staters at FBI framed Trump firing Comey as a Russian op — then apparently worked to cover their tracks

More revelations about the Crossfire Hurricane investigation appear to show just how far the deep state was willing to go to frame Donald Trump as a Russian asset.

The FBI officially opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into supposed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on July 31 of that year.

'They knew what they were doing was wrong.'

The operation was a partisan frame from start to finish — launched on the basis of what federal prosecutor John Durham found to have been "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence" at a time when "neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings."

Declassified FBI documents released by the White House on Wednesday show that an investigative subcomponent of Crossfire Hurricane code-named "Oxferd Comma" involved floating the baseless notion that President Donald Trump was acting on the behalf of the Kremlin when he fired then-FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

The FBI appears to have strategically incorporated misspellings like "Oxferd" and numerical substitutions for letters in order to counter Freedom of Information Act requests.

Trump fired Comey for his handling of the investigation into twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server for official public communications and Comey's perceived usurpation of the attorney general's authority on July 5, 2016, when he announced that the case would be closed without prosecution.

Another deep-state smear job

Among the newly declassified documents is a partially redacted internal memo that shows that a week after Trump fired Comey, Bill Priestap, then-assistant director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, directed the bureau to launch a full investigation "based on an articulable factual basis that reasonably indicates that President Donald J. Trump may be or has been, wittingly or unwittingly, involved in activities for or on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation which may constitute violations of federal criminal law or threats to the national security of the United States."

The memo noted that the new investigation — marked as a "sensitive investigative matter" and built on the "predetermined criteria set forth by the CROSSFIRE HURRICANE investigative team" — would determine whether Trump and others obstructed or conspired to obstruct any associated FBI investigation and whether Comey's termination was itself an instance of obstruction.

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Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The FBI memo quoted from an interview where Trump, discussing his decision to fire Comey, said, "This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

According to the memo, this "can be reasonably read to imply that the FBI's counterintelligence investigation was a factor in President Trump's decision to terminate Comey."

The investigation, the launch of which former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein were made aware, continued until April 2019.

Now in August 2026, the White House is highlighting previously released documents showing that this operation was launched despite the notion of Trump being a Russian asset having "already been widely dismissed by agents and analysts working for months beforehand on the Crossfire Hurricane case."

For example, then-FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok said in a May 19, 2017, email to Lisa Page that his "gut sense" was that "there's no big there there."

The White House also pointed out that by the time the Oxferd Comma investigation was under way, the FBI "had also learned that the original allegations of collusion came from Hillary Clinton’s campaign, were funneled to the FBI in a dossier written by a former British spy named Christopher Steele, who was paid by Clinton campaign’s law firm, and that the Steele dossier’s contents had mostly been uncorroborated or debunked and were part of a political dirty trick."

FBI Assistant Director Ben Williamson said in a statement to Blaze News, "The weaponization that occurred against President Trump under prior regimes was inexcusable and wholly un-American. Director [Kash] Patel himself was the lead investigator who originally exposed the disgraceful Crossfire Hurricane scandal, and as director, he has released over 40,000 pages of documents to the public exposing similar malfeasance from former FBI leadership — a threefold increase from both his predecessors combined. As we’ve said repeatedly: Any individual who is found to have acted unethically or engaged in weaponization has been or will be fired from the Bureau and held accountable under the law.”

Everything in the dark

Jeff Clark, the vice president of litigation at the Oversight Project, suggested that "James Comey was well-known by his associates as liking Oxford commas, so they named the operation (clearly motivated by revenge in response to Trump firing Comey) as a hommage (Fr.) to their beloved Comey. But that doesn’t explain why it was deliberately misspelled as 'Oxferd.'"

"I’m going to go ahead and guess that they did that to deliberately frustrate future FOIA requests if anyone in the outside world happened to hear about what they thought was 'Operation Oxford Comma' and then go in search of the documents," continued Clark. Then the FBI could intake a FOIA request for that and say back truthfully 'Sorry, no responsive documents.'"

After poring over the documents, Clark discovered that in addition to misspelling "Oxford," the FBI "substituted in a zero ( 0 ) for an 'o' so that it’s not Comma, it’s C0mma."

"Totally designed to foil FOIA requests. It should be investigated as an obstruction of justice," said Clark. "You know, some real obstruction of an official proceeding. I consulted with a document expert. He measured the o-looking letter/digit in the document and concluded it was a zero."

Mike Howell, the president of the Oversight Project, told Blaze News, "They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew that because it was wrong. Shame on them and those who cheered them on."

'We are the cat. And the cat likes eating mice.'

When asked whether his government watchdog organization frequently encounters clearly intentional efforts to hide documents with misspellings, Howell answered in the affirmative and noted, "Keep in mind that in the FOIA obstruction by Fauci adviser [David] Morens, it was our FOIA being obstructed."

"As you know, I try to always communicate on gmail because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly," Morens wrote to the top scientists involved in figuring out where COVID-19 came from, including Peter Daszak, the disgraced head of the now-defunct EcoHealth Alliance, which directed U.S. funds into the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Stuff sent to my gmail gets to my phone," continued Morens, "but not my NIH computer."

Howell noted further that "bureaucrats, particularly at high levels, are acutely aware that sophisticated investigative operations will target them. It is a game of cat and mouse. We are the cat. And the cat likes eating mice."

Editor's note: Mike Howell is a contributor to Blaze News.

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