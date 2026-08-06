Canadian 'illegal alien' caught on video slapping teen girl dressed in 'patriotic' clothing gets her comeuppance

Kaitlyn Tracey — the 33-year-old Canadian "illegal alien" who was caught on video slapping a teen girl dressed in "patriotic" clothing the day before the Fourth of July on a New Jersey boardwalk — has received her comeuppance from the U.S. government.

Tracey entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault, which was part of a deal she made after her arrest following the fracas, the Toronto Sun reported.

'She entered the United States on April 14, 2024, on a visa set to expire on September 6, 2024. In violation of our nation’s laws, she overstayed her visa and failed to depart.'

With that, a Texas immigration judge earlier this week ordered Tracey — dubbed the "Maple Leaf Menace" by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — deported back to Canada, the Sun added.

Tracey also was sentenced to one day in jail but was granted time served, the paper said.

DHS said a video it posted on X last month shows Tracey slapping a teenager and that "this illegal alien who assaulted a teenager has no business being in our country."

The video in question shows a red-haired female with tattoos and wearing a black baseball hat appearing to twice slap another female on a boardwalk and then walking away with a male.

Police said: "The female suspect began yelling at the female juvenile over patriotic-colored sweatpants with political wording. The female suspect was then seen on video striking the juvenile female, once to the body and once to the face, with an open hand. The female suspect then left the scene without being identified."

While the victim of the alleged assault seen on the video was wearing shorts, she does appear to be wearing a tank top with the numbers "250" on the front — presumably in regard to America's 250th anniversary celebrated on July 4. The incident occurred July 3.

The following video contains a partial clip of the alleged slaps:

RELATED: Video shows Canadian 'illegal alien' slapping teen; assault suspect 'has no business being in our country': DHS

Police department detectives conducted an investigation, and police said they identified Tracey on July 6 as the suspect in connection with the incident.

Tracey was charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment, and obstruction, police said, adding that Tracey early on July 6 was taken into custody without incident, processed, and transported to Ocean County Jail.

Blaze News on the morning of July 8 checked Immigration and Customs Enforcement records, which showed Tracey was in ICE custody at its Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, N.J.

“She entered the United States on April 14, 2024, on a visa set to expire on September 6, 2024," the DHS added to Blaze News. "In violation of our nation’s laws, she overstayed her visa and failed to depart."

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is targeting the worst of the worst. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.," the DHS added to Blaze News. "Our message is clear: If you come into our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you.”

Fox News said a man identifying himself on social media as Tracey's husband, Matthew Geroni, disputed the allegations in an interview with NJ.com and said the incident was "blown out of proportion."

Fox News added that Geroni told NJ.com: "A person like Kate does not belong in any facility. My wife has never been in trouble in her entire life. She's never had any kind of situation like this. This one little situation that was really a nothingburger when it happened has been blown so out of control by conservatives online that it has caused my wife to be put in a detention center."

More from Fox News:

Geroni also posted several emotional videos to social media after Tracey's arrest, saying he was trying to find an immigration attorney and pleading for help.



"I need help. I don't know what to do," he said in one video. "I need an immigration lawyer. ... I need my wife."



Geroni also said he created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Tracey's legal defense and immigration costs before it was removed from the platform. Before it was taken down, the fundraiser said it had been organized by friends to help cover Tracey's legal expenses and immigration-related costs.



In another video, Geroni claimed the campaign was removed after what he described as a coordinated mass reporting campaign by a "Facebook group of MAGA supporters."

But Fox News said a GoFundMe spokesperson disputed Geroni's claim and noted that the fundraiser was removed for violating the platform's policies.

"GoFundMe's terms of service prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes," the spokesperson said, according to the news network. "Consistent with this long-standing policy, the fundraiser was removed from the platform and fully refunded."

Tracey’s defense lawyer, Francis Hodgson, told Judge Guy P. Ryan that Tracey "arrived here on a passport some years ago. She met her husband and didn’t leave, but while she was [here], she maintained employment and was a productive member of society,” according to the Sun.

Hodgson added that Tracey has "taken responsibility for her role in it, and this is a reasonable judgment, Judge, that is consistent with other similar-type matters that happen every day during the summer on this boardwalk,” the paper also said.

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