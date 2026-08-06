College student accused of destroying Flock cameras — and the community comes out in droves to defend him

A 20-year-old college student is accused of destroying Flock Safety cameras in a West Virginia town, but he's getting support from hundreds online.

Wesley Jackson allegedly damaged cameras that were installed at the intersection of Chestnut Ridge Road and Suburban Court in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

'Can't be. He was helping me take care of my sick mother and 8 foster children at the time.'

Investigators said they were able to identify Jackson as a suspect through other business surveillance footage, information from a nearby license plate reader, and other records obtained through search warrants.

He identified an alleged accomplice during a police interview, and that man was also later arrested.

The nationwide furor over privacy issues related to Flock cameras manifested itself in the comments on the arrest, where many defended Jackson's alleged actions and others offered humorous alibis for the accused.

"Y’all’re confused, this fine young man was rescuing my cat from a tree at the time of the incident," read one comment on Facebook.

"This fine gentleman was actually with me burning a couch," said another.

"So weird, he was preparing food for the soup kitchen at that time," another commenter said.

"We were at a convention in DC doing a seminar on the 4th amendment," read another reply.

"Can't be. He was helping me take care of my sick mother and 8 foster children at the time," replied another user.

"No way he could have done it, we was fishing that day," recalled one commenter.

Video of some the comments were posted to social media.

"I was the flock camera. this is definitely not the guy that stole me," replied one user.

RELATED: FIVE police officers FIRED and charged after allegedly abusing Flock surveillance system

Jackson was charged with two felonies: damage, destruction, or theft of equipment used by emergency responders and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

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