Anthony Fauci's bad week just got A WHOLE LOT worse

Anthony Fauci has had a tough time lately.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier revealed on Wednesday that he had issued a subpoena to the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, seeking documents "ranging to what he knew, when he knew it, his doubts about the safety and efficacy of vaccines that he's out there promoting."

The resolution was 'passed on behalf of the millions of Americans and their families still affected years after the COVID pandemic.'

Fauci's week was, however, fated to get a whole lot worse.

Despite strong Democratic opposition, the Senate Homeland Security Committee successfully voted on Thursday to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress.

The contempt resolution passed in a 8-5 vote along party lines, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he will now refer the resolution to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

Paul noted that Fauci was knowingly provided a full and unconditional pardon in former President Joe Biden's name on Jan. 19, 2025, for any offenses against the U.S. he may have committed or taken part in between Jan. 1, 2014, and that date.

Despite apparently being unable to incriminate himself by answering lawmakers' questions last week, he declined to answer, citing the Fifth Amendment over 110 times.

The resolution noted that committee Chairman Paul "found the privilege of the Fifth Amendment unsupported as applied to questions pertaining to the period of the pardon and directed Dr. Fauci to answer," and "overruled the privilege of the Fifth Amendment asserted by Fauci," directing the former NIAID director to provide relevant testimony, warning him that he may otherwise be held in contempt.

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Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Fauci may soon pay the price for ignoring Paul's warning.

Paul noted on X that the resolution was "passed on behalf of the millions of Americans and their families still affected years after the COVID pandemic."

A conviction for contempt of Congress can result in a $100,000 fine and prison sentence of up to one year.

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