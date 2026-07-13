FIVE police officers FIRED and charged after allegedly abusing Flock surveillance system

Five police officers allegedly manifested the problem with Flock surveillance systems in Georgia and were charged and fired from their police department.

Neighborhoods across the nation have objected to local police departments signing up for Flock surveillance systems that monitor and capture vehicle license plates.

Police Chief Michael Persley argued that the system had worked properly because the police were caught allegedly abusing the system through safety checks instituted by Flock.

While law enforcement officials say the surveillance program helps them capture criminals and prevent crime, privacy advocates question whether the company is abusing constitutional rights.

Flock defenders were dealt a severe blow when officers were charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with abusing the data.

"The GBI has arrested and charged five former Albany Police Department officers with Misuse of License Plate Data and Violation of Oath of Office following an investigation into the misuse of their access to the Flock Safety System," read a statement from the GBI dated July 6.

Tytianna Davis, 27, was charged with five counts of misuse of license plate data and one count of violation of oath of office.

Jade Jackson, 32, was charged with two counts of misuse of license plate data and one count of violation of oath of office.

Nicholas Richardson, 30, was charged with 11 counts of misuse of license plate data and one count of violation of oath of office.

Brittney Smith, 23, was charged with one count of misuse of license plate data and one count of violation of oath of office.

Issac Whitus, 24, was charged with two counts of misuse of license plate data and one count of violation of oath of office.

The officers have been accused of accessing the system for "non-law enforcement purposes."

In a press release, Flock suggested that the incident affirms the efficacy of the system: "This incident is the first publicly confirmed case of Flock’s Audit Assistance feature in action and highlights the importance of how technology separates good policing from illegal misconduct."

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A statement from the Albany Police Department, led by Police Chief Michael Persley, said three officers were terminated because of the accusations, while the other two were terminated over separate, unrelated policy violations that were uncovered during the investigation into the alleged abuse.

"License plate reader systems are designed to support legitimate public safety operations, including identifying stolen vehicles connected to criminal investigations, revoking stolen vehicles and assisting in locating individuals during public safety incidents," said a statement from the APD about the incident.

"Any use of this technology outside its authorized purpose is unacceptable and inconsistent with the standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability expected of every member of the Albany Police Department."

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

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