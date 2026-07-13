Mamdani screamed 'Islamophobia.' Then the truth came out.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other Democrats were quick to condemn an attack at a mosque as Islamophobia — but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales notes that the attack wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

“If there was one message that he wanted you to know, it is that he loves soccer ... but if there’s one more thing that he always wants you to know, it’s that Muslims are always the victims. Isn’t it crazy how that turns out?” Gonzales asks, before reading Mamdani’s post about the “attack.”

“Yesterday, during Friday prayers at the Muslim Center of New York in Queens, a man reached for his pocket and congregants saw what looked like a firearm, creating a terrifying situation for Muslim New Yorkers who had gathered to worship,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X.

“I’m immensely grateful and relieved that an MTA employee, a cab driver and an NYPD officer acted quickly to help ensure no one was hurt. Every New Yorker should be able to observe their religion without fear or intimidation,” he added.

“I would guess that you wouldn’t see that same energy if it was a synagogue,” Gonzales comments.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also took the opportunity to highlight the situation, with Schumer writing on X that “Islamophobia is unacceptable and we must continue to reject hatred and bigotry in every form.”

James posted that “we must stand united against Islamophobia.”

However, they left one “major detail” out about the attacker.

“It’s just that he was a Muslim. He’s a Muslim himself. So I don’t know how you guys are going on your diatribe,” Gonzales says.

“And according to the criminal complaint, he was seen entering the mosque where he removed his baseball cap and put on a head covering and a mask. He proceeded to count his money and said, ‘If anybody touches my money, it’s going to be trouble,’” she continues.

“And then someone saw what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. They tackled him to the ground. It turns out it was a bb gun,” she adds.

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