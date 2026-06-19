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Neighbors terrified by gruesome discovery at foreclosed home sold at auction
June 19, 2026
A real estate website estimated the home to be worth over $840K.
Residents of Burlington are demanding answers from police after a gruesome discovery at a foreclosed home purchased at auction.
Connecticut state troopers said in a press release that they were called to the home on Stanwich Lane on Sunday at 4:46 p.m. for a report of human remains found in the home.
'I've never heard of anything like that happening anywhere.'
The homeowner had recently purchased the home "as is" in an auction, according to police.
The remains of three people were found and described to be in a "skeletal" condition. Police said there was no indication of criminal conduct and that an investigation was being conducted by the State Police Western District Major Crime unit.
"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public at this time," they added.
Police said they would release updates after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the manner of death of the trio and their identities.
Neighbors in the area told WKYC-TV they were terrified by the discovery.
"It sounds very scary to see skeletons in a house," said Vicky Havey, who bikes nearby. "It's sad. Very sad."
"I've never heard of anything like that happening anywhere that I knew about personally," Mark Chowaniec said.
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A profile of the home on Zillow indicated that the 2,800-square-foot home had been sold in 2019 for $535K and was currently estimated to be worth about $846K.
Video of the home in the WKYC report showed that the front lawn was neglected and overgrown with weeds.
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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