What the stock market sell-off really says about the US economy

The stock market has been on a serious roller coaster ride this week after false reports that President Trump was pausing his reciprocal tariffs for 90 days began making the rounds on the news and social media.

“We were watching it bounce back, and then all of a sudden it dropped back down again,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” comments. “Not sure what happened until we checked the news. It seems like all of these media organizations reported an interpretation from some social media user.”

The social media user has posted an analysis of what a Trump official, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, said in an interview, which is what the media then latched on to.

“He was asked by Brian Kilmeade, ‘Would Trump consider a 90-day pause?’ And Hassett said, ‘I think the president’s going to decide what the president is going to decide,’” Stu Burguiere explains.

“There’s no pause, and so now the market’s down again,” he adds.

“What’s going on in our economy is bogus. It’s all this bogus money that the Fed keeps printing and putting into the system with 0% interest rates. It’s all funny money. The stock market is no longer tied to anything real, and everybody just bypassed that and went, ‘Wow, things are really good, things are really good,’” Glenn explains.

“No,” he continues. “It was all bogus. All of that is bogus.”

