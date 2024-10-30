Texas mayor with Puerto Rican roots tells Glenn Beck why Hinchcliffe joke isn’t going to end the way the left hopes

The left is half balking at, half rejoicing in comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s jabs at Puerto Rico during Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. On one hand, they’re disgusted by the so-called xenophobia and racism. On the other hand, they’re thrilled that the insult that Puerto Rico is “a floating island of garbage” will surely drive Latinos to the polls to vote for Kamala Harris.

Actually, no it won’t.

According to Armin Mizani, Puerto Rican mayor of Keller, Texas, the Hinchcliffe controversy won't impact the election as much as the left hopes it will.

Mayor Mizani joined Glenn Beck to explain why “millions of Latinos” will still be voting for Donald Trump.

“I’ll tell you what’s on Puerto Ricans’ minds — it’s the fact that, on any given day, you can’t account for the fact of whether or not your power is going to be on,” Mayor Mizani told Glenn.

“Frankly, what in my opinion is garbage is the fact that we’ve got a government in Puerto Rico that should be attending to its people — great people. But you saw it with the hurricane that happened back in 2017. It’s a misallocation of funds,” he explained, adding that “a lot of Puerto Ricans ... are awakening” to the reality of their corrupt government.

As for the Puerto Rican voters in the United States who know what’s going on in their home country, Mizani knows what’s really motivating them — and it’s not some crude joke.

In a tweet Mizani posted on October 28, he made it clear what actually motivates Latinos: “faith, family, and economic opportunity.”

“Under the Biden and Harris administration, Americans have seen record inflation, an open southern border, increased crime, the weakening of the family structure, and the taking away of God from our daily lives. In contrast, under President Trump, Americans saw secured borders, economic prosperity, a respect for people of faith, and a respect for American values,” he wrote. “This is why I, along with millions of Latinos, will help re-elect President Trump back into the White House.”

