The REAL reason DC politicians NEVER leave office

The world is in a constant state of change — unless you’re an ancient politician who never wants to leave their powerful spot in Congress.

James Poulos reveals why these politicians never leave in the newest Blaze Originals documentary, “Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich.”

“It’s a system that’s ripe for abuse,” Poulos tells Glenn Beck.

In the documentary, Poulos interviews George Santos, who gives him an inside scoop that proves just that.

“I’m thinking I want to go sign onto Abigail Spanberger’s bill on individual stock trading. I was told that if I signed, co-sponsored the bill, and made too much voluminous flare over it, that I wouldn’t be seated. So, I shut up,” Santos tells Poulos.

Santos reveals that it was “staff from the majority from leadership” who told him this. “The threats that fly around are just absolutely insane,” he adds.

Matt Gaetz also sat down with Poulos, and he explained that the Appropriations Committee can view almost any vector of government funding. He then pointed out that Rep. John Rutherford is on the Ethics Committee and the Appropriations Committee.

“152 stock trades,” Gaetz says, noting that Rutherford bought Raytheon stock the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Imagine if every American could make money off of war,” he adds.

“Let me go back to a bigger point, James,” Glenn responds, asking, “What does this say about why these people are hanging out so long in Congress, why they never seem to retire?”

“It is a system,” Poulos explains, “that really works as designed in that sense, and it’s designed to keep people hanging around, taking advantage of what they can in whatever way they can for as long as they can.”

Want to watch the whole Blaze Originals documentary?

To watch the entire Blaze Originals "Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich" documentary, you must be a subscriber to BlazeTV+. Join today and get $30 off your first year with code FILTHYRICH. In addition to the documentary, you'll get access to an extended interview between Poulos and Matt Gaetz.