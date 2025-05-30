The return of common sense: HHS urges medical facilities to overhaul gender dysphoria protocols in major policy shift

Under the leadership of President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., common sense is finally returning to the medical field. On May 1, HHS published a 400+ page report criticizing gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical modifications, for youth. The report argued that the evidence supporting gender-affirming care for minors is very low in quality and that these interventions carry significant risks, such as infertility, with limited proven benefits for mental health or long-term outcomes.

On Wednesday, the agency took it a step farther and sent a letter to health care providers, risk managers, and state medical boards, urging medical facilities to update gender dysphoria treatment protocols in accordance with HHS’ report. The letter implored providers to disregard guidelines from organizations like the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, claiming they are ideologically driven.

Further, Dr. Mehmet Oz, as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, announced a CMS oversight initiative targeting hospitals that perform what he called “experimental sex trait modification procedures” on children, stating CMS “will not turn a blind eye to procedures that lack a solid foundation of evidence and may result in lifelong harm.”

When Glenn Beck heard the news, his response was “amen!”

Gender-affirming care, he says, was nothing more than “Frankenstein-like experiments on children and the mentally ill.”

“This is the first big step pulling us out of this death cult,” he says. “When you are chemically castrating our children in America and the doctors are calling that a good step forward, that's a spiritual disease.”

Before President Trump was elected and began rooting out the insanity cultivated purposefully by the Biden regime, debates surrounding transgenderism were driven by ideology, not science.

“Most of it is based in, you know, shouting you're a hatemongerer or you just want to kill people or you just hate transgenders,” says Glenn, likening it to the Dunning-Kruger effect that makes people with the least knowledge the most confident.

Doctors were vehemently defending transgender medical operations, insisting that they were lifesaving, when in reality, “science did not back it up.”

They continued “to double down and double down, and it was without any information,” says Glenn.

Thankfully, the tides are turning, and we’re finally taking an honest look at the heinous results of transgender operations.

“Welcome to the return of common sense in medicine,” says Glenn.

