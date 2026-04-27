‘The threats are real’: Glenn Beck issues urgent call for courage as violence against conservatives escalates

Death threats and political violence against conservatives are no longer rare incidents — they have become a dangerous daily reality, creating a climate of fear designed to silence dissent.

On April 14, Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, announced that she was backing out at the last minute from a TPUSA event in Athens, Georgia, where she was scheduled to interview JD Vance, due to “very serious threats” directed at her.

Just a few days before that, TPUSA Frontlines reporter Savanah Hernandez was brutally attacked by a violent anti-ICE mob in Minnesota while she was simply trying to video a protest.

“She was going to be on the show today, and I just got this note from her,” Glenn Beck says through tears. “‘Glenn, you know I never would turn you down, but I’m struggling with some dizziness and head pain today and had to end up canceling all of my appearances for the day.’”

Glenn is overwhelmed by the brutality he’s witnessing. On this episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” he delivers an urgent message about the terrifying rise of political violence in America.

“My first death threat happened in 2007. ... I was on a tour for ‘The Christmas Sweater,’ and we had serious death threats,” he recalls. “My tour bus was run off the road.”

Right now, Glenn contends, America is in “a time that is thick with credible threats.”

“And that’s happening because the powers that you name — the liars, the corrupt, the enemies of the Bill of Rights, and the Western inheritants — have marked you,” he warns. “They want you silent. They want you gone for a reason.”

While it’s tempting to shrink away from these threats out of the instinct of self-preservation, he pleads with his audience to resist them.

“You were born for times such as this,” Glenn says through tears.

“You think [God] is hunting for a heart that’s never trembled?” he asks. “It’s not true. He’s not. Every hero you knew felt the same terror that you feel now ... even Christ.”

“He didn’t cease to be afraid in order to obey. He obeyed while and in spite of him being afraid,” Glenn continues. “That’s the only courage that has ever changed the world.”

He points to German Lutheran pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who boldly “[stood] against the Nazi machine” on the principle that “silence in the face of evil is evil itself.”

“Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act. [Bonhoeffer] didn’t escape the noose by being quiet. He escaped the greater death: the death of the soul that refuses to live by truth,” Glenn says.

He then quotes Soviet army officer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who was sent to the gulags for eight years for criticizing Stalin: “Live not by lies.”

Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., and many other brave souls have iterated similar sentiments in the face of unspeakable fear.

Glenn points out that the cup these courageous men bore is not some relic from days past. It has been passed to us.

“The threats are real. The fear is honest. But the calling is louder,” he encourages.

To hear more of Glenn’s moving monologue, watch the video above.

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