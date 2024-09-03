EXPLAINED: What happens if Trump wins from PRISON?

The left remains relentless in its quest to throw as many obstacles in former President Donald Trump’s path as possible — and as Election Day nears, leftists are working overtime.

Special counsel Jack Smith is no exception, reviving his classified documents case against Trump in an effort to put the Republican presidential candidate behind bars.

“New indictment, meet the old indictment,” former U.S. DOJ Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark tells Glenn Beck. “It’s just the same as that old indictment. He’s just reformulated it to try to make it consistent with and fit everything into the third box.”

“The box of everything President Trump did that he had indicted him for the first time, is actually a set of private acts as opposed to a set of official acts, and, therefore, Jack Smith argues he’s not immune,” Clark explains.

“Are they doing this to smear him yet again, so late in the campaign? Or is this a plan just in case he wins, they think this will keep him out of office?” Glenn asks.

“They’re doing it for all of those reasons,” Clark says. “They absolutely want to block him anyway they can, so this is election interference. There’s no way that you should be issuing a new indictment like this using a new grand jury this close to a major presidential election.”

Glenn doesn’t like where this is going.

“I think they’re going to put him in jail in September,” he tells Clark.

Clark, who is preparing to be in Judge Merchan’s court in Manhattan on September 18 if the sentencing goes forward, is concerned as well.

“I bet Judge Merchan is going to go ahead and deny the immunity-based motion for a new trial, and then he’s going to do the sentencing, and I actually would not be surprised if he sentenced President Trump to prison,” Clark says.

However, if Trump is sentenced, there’s still a chance he could win the election.

“In the period after he’s inaugurated,” Clark explains, “any kind of imprisonment would have to be ended or suspended. It would be what lawyers call pre-empted by the Constitution since he would be the duly elected and inaugurated president of the United States.”

“He can’t be kept from exercising those functions by a state conviction,” he adds.

