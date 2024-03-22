Trump sets his eyes on Marco Rubio for potential VP pick, but what does the Florida senator have to say about it himself?

Even with the Republican primaries now behind him, Trump’s list of potential vice presidential candidates isn’t getting any shorter.

The former president has named Tim Scott, Elise Stefanik, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ben Carson, and Tulsi Gabbard, among others as potential picks.

However, he has now added Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to his running list.

But what does Rubio think about this?

“There’s a news story that broke today that you are on the very, very short list to be [Trump’s] running mate,” says Glenn Beck. “Is that true? Do you know about it? Would you want to be his running mate?”

“Anybody who gets the chance to serve as vice president of the United States should consider that an honor,” is Rubio’s answer.

However, as of now, he “has never spoken to President Trump or anybody on his campaign” about the potential of being Trump’s running mate.

“The reason I’m in public service and the reason why I even ran for reelection” is because “I want to save this country,” Rubio tells Glenn. “I love this country with all my heart. It changed the life of my family.”

For those who don’t know, Rubio is the son of Cuban Americans, who fled their homeland for a better life in America. Their family is living proof of the virtue of the American dream.

“I’m not saying that people whose families weren’t born here don’t love the country ... but when your parents came from somewhere else, you realize that but for the grace of God and the existence of America, how different my life would have been,” he says.

“I think this country is in a lot, a lot of trouble” and “not just because of bad policy decisions” but also because of “existential threats to our very nature of the republic and all things that made America special,” he explained, adding that he “has a lot of work to do in the Senate.”

While he doesn’t know much about Trump’s interest in him as VP, he does know that “unlike the Democrats, President Trump will have a lot of good options available to him.”

“And I’m confident he’s going to make the perfect and right choice.”

