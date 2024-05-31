Missouri AG Andrew Bailey: Trump trial an ‘illicit witch hunt,' jury 'a roving commission'

Jurors in former president Donald Trump’s New York hush-money trial have deliberated on whether or not to convict him — and they did.

However, Glenn Beck believes there are some major issues.

“Four of them can say, ‘I think you know he falsified checks,’ whatever they think the crime is because it wasn’t really defined. Even if they don’t agree on the crime, if 12 of them think he committed some crime, well, then he’s guilty. I’ve never heard that before,” Glenn says.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is in agreement.

“This reeks of desperation by the prosecutor and the judge to obtain a conviction. If people were not previously convinced that this was an illicit witch hunt prosecution, they should be so now,” Bailey says. “This is insane.”

Bailey notes that this violates the Sixth Amendment as well as the former president’s Due Process rights.

“How’s he supposed to know how to offer a defense if he doesn’t even know what the target crime is?” Bailey says.

“It empowers this jury to become a roving commission, and again, that reeks of desperation.”

“That violates the basic constitutional tenets that underpin the Due Process Clause and the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial,” he says.

What has happened reminds Bailey of a story from the past.

“There was a Roman emperor who used to nail the laws to the highest point on the columns so that the Roman citizens wouldn’t be able to read them. And that’s what this is like. I mean, the judge is saying, ‘Jury, I’m going to charge you to find a crime, any crime you want, and I’m not gonna let you read the jury instructions. Trust me, you guys, just go back and pick something you want to convict him of,’” Bailey tells Glenn.

“How is the jury supposed to apply facts to the law if they can’t see the law in front of them?"

