Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview was a MASTER CLASS in negotiation

There’s no doubt that President Trump’s recent “60 Minutes” interview with Norah O’Donnell was really a master class in negotiation — as his answers left the interviewer speechless and unable to criticize him.

“I know you have said that Xi Jinping wouldn’t dare move militarily on Taiwan while you’re in office, but what if he does? Would you order U.S. forces to defend Taiwan?” O’Donnell asked the president.

“You’ll find out if it happens. And he understands the answer to that,” Trump responded.

“Why not say it?” she asked, before pressing further and asking Trump what he means by “he understands.”

“Why not communicate that publicly to the rest of us? What does he understand?” she asked.

“I can’t give away my secrets. I don’t want to be one of these guys that tells you exactly what’s going to happen if something happens. The other side knows, but I’m not somebody that tells you everything because you’re asking me a question,” Trump responded.

“But they understand what’s going to happen. And he has openly said and his people have openly said at meetings, ‘We would never do anything while President Trump is president,’ because they know the consequences,” he added.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is impressed with Trump, but the interviewer — not so much.

“Presidents never say that. They never say that. Can you imagine? What a stupid question that is,” Glenn says on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

And Trump’s strategy has been working wonders internationally.

“The Democrats won’t say it, but everybody has always said, ‘I wish we just had a good negotiator on our side. Wouldn’t it be nice if we had somebody who looked at the country like a business and could just run it like a business and knew how to negotiate?’” Glenn says.

“We have the best negotiator I think we’ve ever had. I can’t think of anybody who’s better than that,” he adds.

Trump was also questioned by O’Donnell about ICE raids

“Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows. Have some of these raids gone too far?” she asked.

“No, I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama,” Trump responded firmly.

“You’re OK with those tactics?” O’Donnell asked, shocked.

“Yeah, because you have to get the people out. You know, you have to look at the people. Many of them are murderers. Many of them are people that were thrown out of their countries because they were, you know, criminals,” Trump said.

“It is such a popular issue to get rid of people who are violent criminals in this country,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says, and Glenn agrees.

“Seventy percent of the American people agree with the ICE raids. Seventy percent. No matter what the mainstream media makes it look, that’s the latest poll,” he says.

