Tucker Carlson declares ‘I’m out’ of the GOP — Glenn Beck issues urgent warning

On a recent episode of the "Can't Be Censored" podcast hosted by former Canadian journalists Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong, longtime conservative commentator Tucker Carlson dropped a major announcement: He’s withdrawing his support for the GOP.

“There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party. Not going to support the Democratic Party. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he stated bluntly, citing his frustration with what he believes is the party putting a foreign country’s interests above America’s.

“I’m out, and if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out,” he added.

When he heard Carlson’s announcement, Glenn Beck issued a warning to both Washington Republicans and conservative voters.

Addressing Republican politicians, Glenn scolds, “I told you this would happen. For years, I have said this. I said the day would come when your own people would stop defending you, when their loyalty would run out, when ‘the other side is worse’ doesn't work anymore.”

Widespread disaffection “is here,” he warns.

MAGA, Glenn argues, isn’t just about Trump. It’s about commonsense policies and national strength.

“[Trump] was just the first major candidate that said, ‘You know, we're not done as a nation, and I'm not going to manage the decline.’ That's what people want,” he exclaims. “A healthy and commonsense-driven country that doesn't destroy their faith and their family and their freedoms.”

Glenn then turns his focus to conservative voters.

“When somebody like Tucker walks, when the next one walks (and there will be a next one), people are going to come and say, ‘Circle the wagons. You've got to defend the party.’ No ... don't rush to defend the GOP,” he entreats.

“Every time you defend them for free, they teach you that betrayal is survivable, that they can ignore you and keep you,” he continues. “The only language a comfortable incumbent understands is the sound of the door closing behind a voter who's done.”

This doesn’t mean we stop fighting the “authoritarian and crazy left.” We just have to “find the Republicans or whatever that stand for something,” he pleads.

Glenn pivots to Washington again: “You're not going to survive this. And I don't mean a tough cycle coming your way. I mean, you are building with your own hands a movement aimed directly at you, and you deserve it.”

No amount of spending or messaging will slow or divert the train that’s coming, he warns.

There is only one good way to stop the GOP exodus, says Glenn: “Simply remove the reason it exists.”

“And the only way to do that is to start listening to the people who sent you there and then actually do the thing they sent you to do. That's it. That's the secret in the sauce.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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