‘I’m TERRIFIED’: Tommy Robinson responds after UK elites suggest he caused riots

Protests and riots have taken over the United Kingdom after a 17-year-old, who some falsely believed was a Muslim immigrant, stabbed three young girls.

Of course, the opportunity to smear protesters as “far-right extremists” was too tempting for the media and leftist government to ignore. Now, the U.K.’s new prime minister has vowed to arrest those involved.

“Those that have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law. The police will be making arrests, individuals will be held on remand, charges will follow and convictions will follow,” the prime minister said, adding, “I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly, or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves.”

Independent journalist Tommy Robinson tells Glenn Beck that he’s terrified — as that statement was directed at him.

Glenn, not shocked that Robinson is being unfairly treated by a tyrannical leftist government, knows that he’s “just trying to tell the truth.”

And according to Robinson, Glenn is right.

“I know their opinion on freedom of speech, I know the tyrannical mindset of them and I know that when he says ‘whipping up,’ what he means is reporting the reality and the truth to the public,” Robinson tells Glenn.

“They’re not talking about people breaking laws, they’re talking about people giving opinions. People giving facts. Facts have become ‘hate’ to governments who don’t want the truth to go to the public,” he adds.

Robinson has been making documentaries regarding the U.K.’s own crisis at the border and the influx of immigrants in his home.

“They are problems that the government wish to hide, because they’re due to their policy failures. So rather than deal with the problems, they deal with the people talking about the problems. And that’s been my life story for the last 15 years,” he tells Glenn.

Robinson is currently facing two years in prison for a documentary he made.

“There’s nothing that’s not true in the documentary, it’s all covert recordings. But to prevent the public seeing the film, they took me through the courts and they gave me an injunction preventing me from ever airing the evidence,” he explains, noting that he played the film at a rally anyways, which has now been viewed by 34 million people.

“This is why they’re trying to frame me as being involved in these riots, because the film is far bigger than Tommy Robinson,” he adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.