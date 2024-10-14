US surgeon general issues advisory warning people that parenting is hazardous to our health, recommends MORE government

In late August, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a Surgeon General’s Advisory on the Mental Health and Well-Being of Parents .

It’s a lengthy document, so allow Glenn Beck to translate it for you: “Being a parent is hazardous to your health,” so just “give the government more money, and they'll watch your kids for you.”

Sadly, he’s not kidding. This is indeed an accuration summation of Murthy’s warning.

Unfortunately, this advisory is just further proof that our government is trying to tear the nuclear family down, as it’s the foundation of the society the government seeks to control.

To discuss this issue, Glenn invites one of the brightest talents in the commentating world, Isabel Brown, to discuss this concerning government overreach.

Brown tells Glenn that she finds Murthy’s warning “incredibly concerning.”



“It is just alarming to me the strategic advantage that the media and the machine of the government are using to convince you that marriage and family – the most important bedrock foundation of our society – is somehow bad for you and going to destroy your life,” she says.

Glenn adds that what’s really stressing families out is the reality that it takes “three and a half incomes” to make ends meet these days.

“How about the idea of having a country where one income can actually support a family?” he asks.

“Absolutely correct,” Isabel agrees. “Unfortunately, it seems our elected officials in particular are asking all of the wrong questions about how to fix these ailments in society. Their answer is always the same – more government.”

However, what really needs to happen is the opposite of what Dr. Murthy recommends. We need more marriage and childbearing and less government regulation.

Unfortunately, the government is currently winning the battle. Gen Z is either at or nearing the marriage and childbearing stages, and the statistics aren’t pretty.

“Our marriage rates are currently standing at an all-time low – at the lowest they've ever been since 1867,” says Isabel.

With less interest in creating families, the birth rate has also dropped. In 2023, the U.S. saw its lowest birth rate in history.

Clearly the government’s calculated plan to villainize the nuclear family is working.

But Isabel has hope. And it’s in the very generation many of us have written off as doomed.

“I am incredibly optimistic about Gen. Z,” she tells Glenn, noting that statistically, Zoomers are shockingly “the most culturally and politically conservative generation we've seen since World War II.”

Brown actually wrote a book on this subject. In “The End of the Alphabet: How Gen Z Can Save America,” she explains how Gen Z is poised at the center of the culture shift that will determine the future of our country.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.