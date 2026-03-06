‘Wake the hell up': Glenn Beck WARNS Texans after primary election results

The latest Texas primary elections are sending signals that have Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck deeply concerned about the future of the state — and the country.

Specifically because Glenn believes voters might look at Republican candidates Ken Paxton and John Cornyn — and see something fresh in James Talarico.

“He strikes me as dangerous, because you’re going to get — there’s a thing in Texas where I think Texans see scandal and they don’t like scandal at all. And that, I guess, is a good thing, but not when the scandal blinds you to who the other person is,” Glenn explains.

“And Talarico seems like a very good, smooth talker that can do exactly what happened in Virginia and say, ‘Hey, I’m a moderate; I’m just following the words of Christ. I just care about my fellow man.’ And then next thing you know, old Jed’s a millionaire who has had all of his money taken by the federal government for some stupid crazy program,” he continues.

And Cornyn does not give Glenn the greatest hope either.

“I would have a really hard time voting for Cornyn. It would take everything in me to check that box for Cornyn. Everything in me to check that box. And the only reason I would do it is because I would know who Talarico is,” Glenn says.

“But most Republicans are not going to pay that much attention, and they’re going to see this guy as, 'Oh, you know what? I don’t really like Cornyn, and I’m kind of sick of Cornyn here. What has he done lately? We need some fresh blood in there. And this guy seems like a good guy of God,’” he continues, before sending Texans a powerful message.

“I’m telling you, Talarico is a real, real danger, especially with the way things are running in Texas. I’m telling you: We lose Texas, we lose the country forever. And Texans, wake the hell up,” he says.

“It’s not the Texas that it used to be. It’s not. They’re moving in from California,” he says. “What do you think they’re going to vote for?”

