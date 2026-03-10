What’s the REAL reason behind Kristi Noem’s reassignment? Glenn Beck has a surprising theory

Last week, President Trump announced that Kristi Noem would be replaced as Secretary of Homeland Security by Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and reassigned to the newly created position of Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

“Let me translate what this usually means in Washington and may mean this time,” Glenn Beck says.

“When a president moves somebody into a job that hasn’t been fully defined yet, it usually means one of two things: either A, yeah, bye-bye, you’re being pushed aside, or B, you’re being moved in to run something that is bigger but isn’t public yet.”

Which category does Noem fall into?

Glenn speculates that it’s the latter.

“If you look at the timing, this doesn’t feel like a demotion,” he says.

Despite the “mixed signals” coming from Trump, who at times does appear “pissed at her,” Glenn believes that Noem’s reassignment has more to do with the “reorganization of the battlefield.”

“It’s the shield of the Americas. I know that doesn’t mean anything, but follow me on this. Right now, the United States is looking at a hemisphere and a hemisphere problem that most Americans still don’t fully understand or see,” he says.

“When Donald Trump was running for re-election, we were standing backstage someplace, and he was getting ready to go on. He said, ‘You want to look like a prophet? You know what you need to talk about? You just keep talking about Panama,”’ he recounts, noting that Trump’s words were deeply confusing to him at the time.

However, shortly after the election, the president sure enough divulged intentions to take back the Panama Canal.

“He understood what was happening with Panama and China. China had taken the entire Panama Canal and was controlling it,” Glenn says.

The Panama plans were soon followed by talk of Greenland, then Venezuela, Cuba, cartels in Mexico and Central America, Russia in Caracas, and Iranian proxies in the region.

“The southern hemisphere has become the new front line of great power competition. [President Trump] is declaring the western hemisphere is ours, OK? And DHS, the Department of Homeland Security, was not designed for that,” Glenn says.

What Trump is up against, he explains, is “hemisphere-level instability.”

“We have the migration waves. We have state collapse. We have cartels that are moving people and drugs and weapons and intelligence. We have foreign adversaries embedding themselves inside of all of that chaos,” Glenn explains. “So if you’re the president ... you’re saying, ‘We have got to shore up America to make sure we last another 150, 250 years.’”

Perhaps Noem’s reassignment has more to do with this: “[making] sure that our darkest, Russia, China, Iran, are not running operations in this hemisphere.”

“Shield of the Americas. Think about the name. It’s not border control; it’s not immigration enforcement. It’s a shield of the Americas, the entire western hemisphere,” Glenn says. “That doesn’t sound like DHS. That sounds more like strategic security architecture for the western hemisphere, doesn’t it?”

To hear more of his theory on Kristi Noem’s reassignment, watch the video above.

