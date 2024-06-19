White House claims embarrassing videos of Biden are FAKE?!

By now, the majority of the country knows Joe Biden is in the throes of serious cognitive decline. His list of gaffes grows longer by the day despite the fact that he’s given scripts and escorted off nearly every stage.

Plus, he has White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to run cover for him.

Glenn Beck showed the footage from a recent press conference during which KJP claimed that the viral videos of Biden’s goofs were “edited,” “cheap-fakes,” and “deepfakes.”

“There seems to be a sort of rash of videos that have been edited to make the president appear especially frail or mentally confused,” one reporter stated. “I'm wondering if the White House is especially worried about the fact that this appears to be a pattern.”

Before we get to KJP’s answer, it would be a crime to overlook the framing of the question itself.

“That question is shaped [to say] that the president is fine, there’s no problem with the president,” Glenn points out.

“I think you all have called this the cheap-fakes video, and that's exactly what they are. They are cheap-fakes videos, they are done in bad faith, and some of your news organizations have been very clear ... that these right-wing critics of the president have a credibility problem because fact checkers have repeatedly caught them pushing misinformation [and] disinformation,” was KJP’s answer.

She went on to call Republicans “desperate” and flat out stated that they are the ones behind the “deepfakes” and “manipulated videos” of Biden’s failures.

“You saw Macron look at [Biden] like, ‘Oh geez, here he goes,’ and then Meloni saw it, and she walked across all of the world leaders to grab him and turn him around, so I mean were they part of this deepfake?” asks Glenn, referencing Biden’s latest goof at the G7 Summit where he had to be assisted by Italy’s prime minister.

“Everybody there viewed it the same way the rest of the country did.”

