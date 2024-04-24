Why Congress keeps hurting Americans to fund endless wars

The Senate’s newly passed $95 billion package does next to nothing for Americans and does much more to fund endless war — especially with the billions in the package going toward Ukraine.

“It does not secure our border; it goes in and takes more money and straps your children and your grandchildren with another $95 billion. It gives money to Taiwan, which hacks off the Chinese,” Glenn Beck explains.

However, the blame can’t be laid entirely at the feet of the Democrats. Republicans are also fueling the war machine, as 45% of them want Ukrainian aid.

“I’ll never be able to make the case to the Lindsey Grahams of the world,” Glenn says, disappointed. “Is he just a war hawk that just wants war all the time because he actually believes it? I don’t know, but I will tell you this: The world is changing.”

“The biggest thing that is changing is our politicians are not following the Constitution. That’s the root of all our evils. We are not following the Constitution of the United States. Congress is no longer in charge of the purse. Congress doesn’t pass the laws. It’s all left in the hands of bureaucrats,” he continues.

“Before you know it, you’re a freaking slave, and who do you go to? It doesn’t matter who you vote for because they don’t make the laws anymore,” he adds.

Glenn believes this has to change unless we want to continue down a path where our freedom shrinks while the war machine grows.

“When you wake up, you start seeing, wow, this doesn’t work. Well, what doesn’t work? The Constitution or the people who are ignoring it?” Glenn says.

To hear more, watch the clip below.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.