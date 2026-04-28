Leftists ‘up in arms’ over new Tennessee law allowing deadly force to defend property

A newly passed Tennessee law is igniting controversy after lawmakers approved a measure allowing homeowners to use deadly force to protect their property under certain circumstances — and BlazeTV host John Doyle is thrilled, calling it “common sense.”

The legislation was sponsored by state Representative Kip Capley (R) and state Senator Joey Hensley (R) and aims to allow citizens to use deadly force to protect their property if they see no other options in protecting themselves.

And while Doyle is pleased, leftists predictably are not.

“Leftists are up in arms about this. You know, the usual antics saying that Republicans think that things are more freaking valuable than human life,” Doyle says.

Doyle argued against the leftist response in a post on X, writing: “Every red state should have this btw. You don’t have property rights if you cannot defend your property. There can be no asterisk.”

He went on in his post to mock leftists, adding, “‘Erm, so you’re saying a HUMAN LIFE is worth less than some THING?!’”

And while Doyle admits that they aren’t wrong in their assessment, he points out that it is actually the criminal who is deciding that their life is worth less than an object.

“If someone is trying to take your property from you, they have now decided that their life is on the line ... because I could use deadly force. I could use lethal force to preserve my property,” he explains.

“But the situation we have now is the state’s going to come in and then step between me and the bad guy facing me and say, ‘Hey, you can’t do that. Human life is freaking valuable.’ ... So you’re going to have to relinquish your personal possession because this Neanderthal decided that he wanted it,” he continues.

“That is so backwards,” he says. “Nowhere ever in the history of the world have property rights been understood in that context.”

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