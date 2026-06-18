This migrant predator report is worse than you think

A shocking Rape Gang Inquiry Report on Britain’s grooming gang scandal has exposed widespread sexual abuse at the hands of immigrants that’s been allowed to continue for years with little to no mainstream reporting, and BlazeTV host John Doyle is among the few sounding the alarm.

“If you live in London, your backyard; if you live in the southwestern part of the United States, this stuff is actually happening. This is not just, like, some fun mythology you get to talk about where you’re connecting dots and patterns,” Doyle says.

According to the report, girls as young as 11 were targeted by perpetrators from Pakistani Muslim and other Muslim backgrounds who “operated under an honor- and shame-based clan code that treated non-Muslim girls, especially white working class girls, as property available for sexual use.”

“I’m sure it’s surprising to people who are actually finding out what we’ve known for literally over a thousand years, for 1,400 years, that you can’t actually co-exist with people. They’re not actually peaceful,” Doyle says.



“And yeah, we find out that this literally happened to the tune of 250,000. And local media is not even reporting on it. What should be maybe the biggest scandal of all time is not being reported on by mainstream news,” he says.

“Genuinely I struggle to think of a governing body more evil than what is going on right now in England,” he adds.

The report details the NHS’ recording of “genital injuries, multiple sexually transmitted infections in children as young as 13, pregnancies caused by rape, and suicide attempts.”

“The rape statistics rising so spectacularly, it literally boggles the mind. Something from about, you know, 8,500 to 70,000 in the time this report is seeking to expose,” Doyle comments.

“This is easily proven, by the way, statistically, as England is now quite literally the rape capital of the world. Currently sits at the highest rate. It’s like 117 per 100,000. And it’s pretty much entirely because of what can be described as an invasion of Britain by foreign hordes,” he explains.

“And maybe that per capita number isn’t enough, because from the inquiry they found that over 250,000 women had been victimized, with 87% of them being victimized by Muslims. And it’s not like the other 13% were all just, like, white British guys,” he continues.

“No, actually that was also mostly just, like, the non-Muslim immigrant groups like Nigerians, Indians, what have you,” he says. “And it’s incredible, too, because the very same leftists who have already facilitated and planned exactly this outcome for decades, they exist in a Venn diagram that’s literally a bubble with feminists who would very much also want to portray the face of rape as being, like, some white frat dude.”

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