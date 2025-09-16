‘A lion has been awakened’: The Turning Point of America is here

As news continues to break about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer — who was believed to be living with a transgender woman at the time of the assassination — even more important news about Charlie’s life’s work is breaking.

Because more important than the suspect is Charlie’s legacy — which will never be silenced.

“A lion has been awakened in our country. I’ve never seen anything like this. And there’s evidence of the impact of this lion that’s been awakened,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“The social media accounts that are associated with Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk, and Turning Point USA saw increases of epic proportions over the past four days,” she explains.

Charlie’s Instagram, Erika’s Instagram, their Facebook accounts, Turning Point USA’s accounts across the social media platforms — all of them have cumulatively gained at least 23.3 million followers as of two days ago.

“That’s not even the most up-to-date numbers in the last couple of hours. On Instagram, Charlie Kirk’s account gained 5 million followers. He now has a total of 12.2 million. 12.2 million. That’s almost tripling,” Wheeler says, shocked.

“Tell me, are you not getting the chills?” she asks, before noting that even on TikTok, “The Charlie Kirk Show” gained 2 million followers for a total of 9.3 million.

“These numbers are astronomical,” she says.

And the producer of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Andrew Kolvet, has even better news.

“I wanted to share a ... report from TPUSA. The organization has received over 32,000 inquiries in the last 48-hours to start new campus chapters. To put that in perspective, TPUSA currently has 900 official college chapters and around 1,200 high school chapters, with a presence on 3,500 total,” Kolvet wrote in a post on X .

“Charlie's vision to have a Club America chapter (our high school brand) in every high school in America (around 23,000) will come true much much faster than he could have ever possibly imagined. Truly incredible,” he added.

“I am not sure that there has ever been a moment in our nation where more people felt like Jesus Christ is calling you now,” Wheeler says. “If you’ve ever thought about going to church, do it now. Go to mass, walk in, cross yourself, ask the Holy Spirit to lead you to Christ, and he will.”

