Andrew Tate admits the violent truth about his treatment of women

Andrew Tate was once the most Googled man in the world, and now he’s on the ground in Florida after facing charges for human trafficking in Romania.

“Andrew Tate was looked up to by young men around the world. He was considered a role model for young men. Many young men considered him to inspire them to get their bank accounts in order, to focus on physical fitness,” Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” says.

But Tate isn’t a good role model, and it’s high time young men figure it out.

“The problem with Andrew Tate is that he’s actually not a good role model for young men. He is leading young men down the path of self destruction,” Wheeler says, before revealing what Tate himself has said to prove this.

“They didn’t teach you this in self-defense, here’s a little move. When I grab you by your neck, and you start annoying me, trying to resist, and I just —” Tate begins in an older video, before simulating hitting the hypothetical woman over and over again.

“And then I grab you by your neck again. Then what the f*** are you going to do when your face is collapsed and your f***ing cheekbones broken. You ain't going to do s***,” Tate continued.

Other videos of Tate aren’t much better.

“I guarantee I change the way you look at sex forever. You’re going to be crying. ‘I won’t cry.’ I bet you cry,” he said in a video posted to social media. “You’re challenging me to a fight. You’re saying I can’t hurt you. Are you out of your f***ing mind?”

“I’ll just start beating the s*** out of you,” he added.

Tate also posted a video of himself showing the “basic moves of pimping,” which essentially means hitting and choking a woman while threatening her with a machete.

“Now, some people will say, ‘That was a long time ago, Liz. You took that out of context,’” Wheeler says. “And my answer to that would be in what context are comments like that appropriate? In what context are comments like that defensible? In what context would you want your son or your brother or your father or your husband or your boyfriend to be listening and being influenced by content like this?”

“Andrew Tate is a pimp,” she continues. “And I didn't pick that word for Andrew Tate; Andrew Tate picked that word for himself.”

