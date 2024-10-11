Attention parents! New database provides detailed breakdown of which facilities are performing sex-change procedures on minors IN YOUR AREA

Stop the Harm is a database created by Do No Harm that tracks and reports on “gender affirming care” for minors taking place in each state, the goal being to “encourage positive change and protect children” from the insidiousness of gender ideology.

With a click of your mouse, you can easily see the exact hospitals in your state that are offering gender affirming care to children, how many sex-change surgeries they’ve performed, how many prescriptions they’ve written, and how many patients they’ve seen.

The site also provides statistics on the worst offending hospitals and doctors in the nation.

It’s a wealth of resources for parents who want to stay informed on one of the most egregious issues of our time.

“This is an ideology; this is not science, certainly not medicine. Medicine is intended to treat something that is wrong — to heal,” says Liz Wheeler. “Over 90% of children with gender dysphoria will outgrow that feeling once they have hit puberty, once they become adults.”

“So if we actually wanted to help young people with gender disorders, we would send them to counseling; we would wait for them to grow up; and we would adamantly refuse to transition them,” she continues.

While the movement is certainly driven by a destructive ideology, it’s also driven by something perhaps even more nefarious: the love of money.

“You'll never guess how much money these hospitals and doctors profited off of mutilating these children in the name of gender ideology,” says Liz, who invites the director of programs at Do No Harm, Michelle Havrilla, to the program to discuss the revolting statistics on the Stop the Harm database.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“We're told, of course, by the left that sex changes on children don't happen, but what did you find when you were analyzing this data?” Liz asks.



“The data show that approximately 14,000 children throughout the country under the age of 17 and a half have received some type of sex-change treatment — whether it be surgery, such as a body modification surgery, hormones, or puberty blockers — totaling, in terms of claims submitted, $120 million over a four-year period between 2019 and 2023,” says Havrilla, adding that this is “a very, very conservative estimate.”

To amalgamate the statistics in its database, Do No Harm only “looked at insurance data,” as it was barred from accessing other sources of information.

“Kaiser for one does not allow their data to be public. We don't have information on self pay, and we also don't have information on charity pay,” says Havrilla, adding that in the state of California where gender affirming care is rampant, “Kaiser is probably the number one payer in the state.”

“When we looked at California, we saw a total of $23 million of submitted charges within that time frame of 2019 to 2023, so without the addition of Kaiser to that, we suspect that it's probably higher,” she explains.

Another factor that’s skewing the numbers to be lower than reality is the fact that Do No Harm was “very conservative in [its] methodology.”

In order to ensure that treatments were indeed within the category of gender affirming care, Do No Harm “matched [procedures and prescriptions] with a gender diagnosis code or an icd10 code.”

We did this “to make sure that really there was not any ambiguity in what we were presenting,” Havrilla tells Liz.

To sum that up, the stats you’ll find on the Stop the Harm database are already telling (and horrifying), but they’re merely scratching the surface when it comes to the reality of how many children are being butchered by the medical industrial complex that sees our most vulnerable population as an opportunity to get rich.

To hear more about the work Do No Harm is doing to keep parents informed and children safe, watch the clip above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.