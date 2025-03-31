Brilliant: Trump’s election fraud EO locks down voting while exposing the cheaters

On March 25, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.” The order requires voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship, mandates that all ballots be received by Election Day, strongly encourages paper ballots, and gives federal agencies (like DHS) power to review state election practices. States that fail to comply risk losing federal funding.

While there is certain to be pushback from the radical left, anyone with an ounce of sense knows this is a big win for election security, which a huge percentage of Americans no longer have faith in.

“This would prevent the radical left from being able to do almost everything that they have done to us,” says Liz Wheeler.

The simplicity of voter ID and paper ballots to solve the complex problem of election fraud is further proof of Donald Trump’s brilliance, she says.

On top of that, it will expose who wants to cheat.

“Listen to who opposes this, and you'll know who the cheaters are. ... There is no legitimate reason to oppose any of those things. If you oppose it, you are a cheater,” says Liz matter of factly.

She’s less excited, however, about the Crossfire Hurricane EO that will declassify files related to the FBI’s probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign and alleged Russian interference.

“This is good that he declassified this,” but “my expectations are low for the same reason that my expectations were low for the JFK files: I don’t expect that those in the FBI who were so corrupt that they staged lawfare against the president of the United States, illegally spied on him, lied and falsely accused him of colluding with Russia – I don't expect that they would have retained a file or a file cabinet full of incriminating information against themselves,” she says.

The only reason we know the truth about Crossfire Hurricane, Liz argues, is because “we the people — independent journalists — recorded what happened and investigated what happened.”

She doesn’t anticipate these files will have any kind of smoking gun because the FBI wouldn’t dare leave such a thing sitting around awaiting discovery.

To hear more of Liz’s analysis, watch the clip above.

Want more from Liz Wheeler?

To enjoy more of Liz’s based commentary, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.