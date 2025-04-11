Trump’s gone silent on the COVID vax — and singer John Rich knows why

President Donald Trump has faced serious criticism from the right over Operation Warp Speed, which oversaw the expedited creation of the COVID-19 vaccine to combat the pandemic.

The criticism hasn’t stopped, as Trump continued to champion his creation despite the outrage against it. However, Trump has gone eerily silent on the matter in recent months — and singer John Rich knows why.

“We’re sitting there, and everybody’s eating their food, and President Trump is not president at this time, and he’s talking to the senators and talking about really important stuff and I’m just minding my own business, going, ‘I don’t know how I got in this room,’” Rich said on the “Try That in a Small Town Podcast.”

That’s when Trump turned to Rich and asked him an important question.

“‘You play for really big crowds?’ I go, ‘I do play for really big crowds, for a long time.’ He goes, ‘Have you seen these rallies I’m doing, it’s 30,000-40,000 people.’ I said, ‘Yeah, it’s unbelievable.’ He goes, ‘So here’s the question. Why are people booing me at my rallies when I bring up the vaccine?’” Rich explained.

“I said, ‘Let me start off by saying this, we the American people do not trust the people that you were forced to trust at the time when this was happening,’” he continued. “And I said, ‘By the people we don’t trust, here’s who I mean: the FDA, the CDC, the NIH, the WHO, Fauci, and all the rest of them.’ I said, ‘Mr. President, we consider them to be a bunch of murderous depopulationist psychopaths.’”

“I said, ‘Now let me tell you why they’re booing you,’” he says. “‘Because every human being out in that rally, either themselves, or they know someone directly, who has been harmed by the vaccine or has even died from it, including me.’ I said, ‘I got members of my own family who were forced to take it against their will to keep their jobs, and now they’ve got all kinds of problems.’”

According to Rich, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was also sitting at the table and told Trump not to listen to “conspiracy theorists like John Rich.”

But he clearly didn’t listen to Graham, as when Rich was finished, he claims Trump said, “Well, I guess no more vaccine talk.”

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” is impressed, not just with John Rich, but Trump’s reaction.

“One of Trump’s greatest strengths that he gets no credit for," she says, "is that he listens."

