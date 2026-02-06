ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
DHS official says Ilhan Omar’s citizenship could be revoked if fraud is proven
February 06, 2026
Assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirms the agency is reviewing allegations tied to Omar’s asylum and naturalization.
BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler has done some investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and what she found has her asking whether or not Omar could face denaturalization — or even deportation — if her U.S. citizenship was obtained through fraud.
And Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin may have some answers.
“I wonder if the Department of Homeland Security is aware of this potential asylum fraud on the part of Ilhan Omar’s father that ended up begetting her ability to be a naturalized citizen,” Wheeler tells McLaughlin.
“We’re certainly aware of this, and it’s something that has been looked into. Under U.S. law, the grounds for denaturalization is if citizenship was procured on the basis of fraud. It’s very much a case-by-case basis,” McLaughlin responds.
“That’s something of course that the president has Truthed quite a bit about this, and that’s something that people are looking into,” she adds.
Wheeler points out that several weeks ago, Tom Homan also said that the DHS was looking into her case.
“But there’s various aspects of her case. There’s the case of, you know, her marriage to her brother. There’s the case of some money issues. There’s the case of her father. And it seems to me if her father had committed fraud with his asylum case, and she was a minor at the time, then her naturalized citizenship would have been obtained invalidly,” Wheeler says.
“That’s certainly what it sounds like could be the case there,” McLaughlin says. “Like I said, under U.S. law, if the grounds for citizenship is based on fraud, then ... denaturalization is certainly a possibility.”
