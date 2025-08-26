Laura Cavanaugh | Getty Images
DOJ releases full Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts — and they raise more questions than answers
August 26, 2025
BlazeTV’s Liz Wheeler says Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared to be ‘leading’ Maxwell rather than sincerely seeking the truth.
The U.S. Department of Justice has released the entirety of the Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts, which reveal the conversations had between Pam Bondi’s Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, and Maxwell — who has been convicted of trafficking underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein.
“After our outcry, the Department of Justice sat down with Ghislaine Maxwell. Kind of unbelievable that they hadn’t done that before, that no Department of Justice had ever asked Ghislaine Maxwell about Jeffrey Epstein specifically. Mind-blowing, actually,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”
And Wheeler believes there are some important takeaways from the transcripts.
“First of all, it’s important to understand that Ghislaine Maxwell is not a good person. She’s a criminal, and she’s the worst kind of criminal. She trafficked underage girls to a pedophile, and she’s serving time in prison for it, which she should be,” Wheeler says.
But it wasn’t just Maxwell’s answers that has Wheeler questioning whether they’re true.
“The more I read of these transcripts, the back-and-forth between Maxwell and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, it didn’t answer my questions,” she continues. “It raised more questions.”
“First of all, Ghislaine Maxwell does not think that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. So, on that, I suppose she agrees with the majority of the American people,” she explains.
“I do not believe he died by suicide, no,” Maxwell said in the interview.
Blanche went on to ask whether she believes he was murdered by someone on the outside of prison who wanted him dead or a disgruntled prisoner on the inside?
“Of course, it’s possible,” she continued. “But I don’t know of any reason why, and I don’t believe in the blackmail or in any of this. I don’t think Epstein had a hit on like that.”
Wheeler notes that throughout the transcript, it feels “like he’s leading her to her answers.”
“It feels to me like these are not open-ended questions, that these are him planting ideas,” she says.
And as Wheeler continues to go through the transcript, she continues to see Blanche planting ideas.
“So, what is the takeaway from this conversation? The takeaway from this portion of the conversation is, Todd Blanche is leading Ghislaine Maxwell to the conclusion. I don’t know what Todd Blanche believes. I don’t know Todd Blanche personally,” she says, adding, “but he’s clearly forming the conversation to get her to agree with him, not asking open-ended questions.”
