TOP STORIES this week that Democrats DIDN'T want you to see

There are some stories from the past week that the mainstream media wasn’t jumping to cover — and likely would be quite pleased if you never saw them.

However, Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” isn’t going to let that happen.

The first story pertains to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s not-so-cryptic post on its X account. It wrote that Pennsylvanians “won’t always know the final results of all races on election night.”

“Any changes in results that occur as counties continue to count ballots are not evidence that an election is ‘rigged,’” the post continued before pointing X users to a government “fact-check” webpage.

“First of all, a government is not supposed to serve as a fact-check. A government is supposed to tell the truth, and journalists are supposed to serve as a fact-check to hold accountable any government officials that are lying,” Wheeler says in disbelief.

“Why is the Pennsylvania Department of State warning us three months before the election that we’re actually not going to know the results of the election on the night of the election?” she asks.

The second story that’s been buried is that Joe Rogan did not endorse RFK Jr. — despite media reports claiming he did.

“In fact, Joe Rogan himself denied that he endorsed RFK Jr. He said he likes the guy, he spoke very highly of the guy, he endorses some of his policies, but he did not endorse him in the sense that Joe Rogan did not say he was going to vote for RFK and that you should vote for RFK,” Wheeler explains.

But the stories get worse — or better, depending on how you look at it.

In a video starring none other than Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases tells the audience that he’s gotten COVID-19 for the third time despite being vaccinated and boosted a total of six times.

“What kind of absolute nutcase gets the COVID vaccine six times? Oh, the kind that gets COVID three times because you’ve shot your immune system,” Wheeler laughs before moving onto the next story — which should surprise no one.

“Kamala Harris copied Donald Trump on his new plan for no tax on tips,” Wheeler explains, adding, “she’s trying to take the wind out of Trump’s sails.”

However, under the Biden administration, more IRS agents were hired in order to make sure that those working in the service industry paid taxes on tips or else they would go after those waiters and waitresses.

“What an absolute liar,” Wheeler says.







